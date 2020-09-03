Day 23: Pillsbury Boy’s School

September 3, 2020

Built in 1812 by Dr. Basil Duke, the grandfather of Brigadier General Basil Duke, the Pillsbury Boy’s School, located at 505 South Court Street in Old Washington, was originally built as a residence and business.

After Dr. Duke died in 1828, the property sold a couple of times and later became a home and shoe maker’s shop.

The building officially became the Pillsbury Boy’s School in 1865, when Josiah and Zerelda Pillsbury purchased it for $500. This education center helped mold many successful Kentuckians and was known throughout the United States as a premier place of education. Later Josiah Pillsbury left the school during the Civil War to enlist in the Confederacy and he was chosen by Jefferson Davis to be his auditor.

The home was purchased and restored in 1976 by Phyllis and David Helphenstine. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a designated Kentucky Landmark.

The walls of the home are three bricks thick and all of the mantles are original with built in presses on either side. During restoration, numerous students’ initials were found carved into the mantle pieces.

The kitchen was originally a separate part of the building, because they often caught on fire. The kitchen today features 1840s cabinets taken from a downtown Maysville home, a dry sink, pewter cupboard and several shaker items.

Attention to every detail has been given to the home with fine furnishing such as a lockable antique tea caddy, because tea was so valuable. There is even a gold leafed pier mirror that reaches from floor to ceiling. This mirror would allow hostesses to check their petticoats before opening the door to receive guests.

