Day 36: AIS gymnasium

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Maysville Fire Department names a Firefighter of the Year each December. The 2020 award will be announced later this year.)

For the boy inside who wanted to be a firefighter, it’s a dream job and to be named tops in his department is a dream come true.

TJ Warder has been named 2019 Firefighter of the Year by his peers on the Maysville Fire Department.

“I was shocked,” Warder said when he learned of the award. “I was not expecting it. I didn’t know what I had done to deserve it.”

Warder said he was so choked up when he accepted the award that he had a hard time finding words to express his appreciation.

Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle said the award, voted on by Warder’s MFD peers, was much deserved. In comments included on ballots, Doyle said fellow firefighters said Warder is devoted to the department both on and of duty and cares about the future of the department.

“He’s there for more than just a job and a paycheck,” Doyle said.

Warder said becoming a firefighter was a family legacy and one he aspired to his entire life. As a little boy he watched his dad answer fire calls for the Flemingsburg Volunteer Fire Department.

“I watched him run out the door, saw the fire trucks going by. I knew that was what I wanted to do,” he said. “That was my dream job. You know the little boy with the helmet and fire trucks? That was me.”

At 18, Warder joined the FVFD. He continues to serve on that department along with the his hometown department, Ewing Volunteer Fire Department while also serving as a lieutenant on the MFD.

“I haven’t forgotten where I came from,” he said. Serving on a volunteer department before joining MFD taught Warder some of the basic skills of fire-fighting, he said.

In addition to his position with the MFD where he serves as a firefighter/paramedic, Warder is in charge of keeping the EMS supplied and stocked, Doyle said.

“That takes several hours a week,” he said.

And just recently, Warder was hired by the Kentucky Fire Commission as an instructor.

“I was very humbled to get that,” Warder said of the appointment.

“It’s been a good year for me,” he said.

Despite his involvement with several fire departments, Warder said “family comes first.” He and his wife are the parents to four sons, 1o and under.

Warder said he plans to stay with the MFD in the foreseeable future and hopes to move up the ladder throughout his career.

“For a small town we’ve got a really, really good department. I like the atmosphere here,” he said.

“This is the place I wanted to work,” he said. “I am content with where I am now.”