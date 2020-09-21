Day 36: AIS gymnasium

Ask anyone around the area or 10th Region, Augusta’s historic gym is one they love to go to.
A theatre-like setting for the bleachers featurings an upper and lower deck with a stage and curtain on one baseline, truly gives the old school feel when attending a basketball game at the gymnaasium. Every home game for the Panthers is a community event, the pride that’s poured into the small gym that seats roughly 800 people in what can turn out a loud, passionate home crowd.
The rich history comes with the playing days of George Clooney, a 1979 graduate, who averaged 6.3 points per game his senior year for a 1-26 team. One that could sure find the bottom of the net was Brent Bach, the Panthers all-time leading scorer. Other Augusta all-timers include Bill Kelsch, Brian Kirk and Buddy Murray.
The gym serves as a multi-purpose facility for the school and community that includes proms, plays, musicals, homecomings, graduations and not to forget Ohio Valley Wrestling. Nick Clooney launched his campaign for the senate here, and it’s still used as a tornado shelter for the area.
The “Panthers Den” is one of the unique historical gyms left in the rural gymnasiums of America. The gym is close to its 100-year anniversary, built in 1926. Several improvements to the gym over the years includeh new lights, making the balcony safer, installing an HVAC unit and a new paint job has ensured it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.