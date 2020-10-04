Day 46: Kenton Ash

October 4, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

One of the earliest stately homes in Mason County is the Kenton Ash House on Clarks Run Road.

This home was likely built by Richard Durrett in 1801. It remained in the Durrett family until 1963, a span of 162 years.

The land was sold directly to Rev. Richard Durrett by frontiersman and surveyor Simon Kenton. A preserved 19th-century calling card indicates the home’s historic name addressed to Richard Durrett at “Kenton Ash.”

The house consists of a unique Georgian style, two-story, double-pile, six-bay structure with Flemish bond brickwork set on a raised basement and limestone foundation. A one and a half story historic log wing is connected to the main structure by a breezeway re-constructed on the property during a 1980‘s renovation.

Among the most notable features of this house is the rubbed brick water table on the northern and southern facade, formed brick cornice, and paired gable end chimneys.

Trending Recipes