Us vs. them

I watched the Biden/Trump debate and the town hall meetings. Why do they always have a moderator who is entirely liberal leaning, who hates the president? They’re taking all our freedoms away and raising our prices. You think you’d be better off with a Democrat in office? Nancy Pelosi won’t even help us. She won’t approve a stimulus, because she doesn’t want the president to look good before the election.

Census support

I want to know if the elected officials in Robertson County encourage all of their constituents to turn in their census information.

Pulling for Polman

The best part about this newspaper are the articles by Dick Polman. He is right on every week.

Polman opposition

If I see another article by Dick Polman, I may cancel my subscription. He has never had a good word to say about the president. He always has the most hateful comments to make.

The spirit of America

To everybody that wants to leave the country after Donald Trump is re-elected, China, Russia, Korea, Iran — they’ll take you in. Do I need to say anything more?

The way it is

Let’s not turn the United States into a socialist country. I’m an old man and I’ve lived here a long time. I don’t want to live like Russia or China. Let’s keep our country the way it is.