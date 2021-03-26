Mason County
Property Trasnfers
Kentucky Housing Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 4030 Pumpelly Lane, May’s Lick, no monetary consideration.
Gary L. Gray and Janice Gray to Lawrence Dewitt and Connie Dewitt, 10.008 Acres Helena Road, May’s Lick, $65,000.
Beverly Turner to Paul T. Moore and Ellen D. Moore, 605 Commerce Street, $25,000.
R and J Development Company LLC to SR Food Mart LLC, 1690 US 68, $500,000.
Watson Development LLC to Charles Lee, Charles A. Lee and Dawn Lee, 2159 Buckingham Square, $118,000.
William Jason Tuel to Savannah Martin, 8105 Stonelick Road, $116,000.
Betty Ann Moran to William Jason Tuel, 815 Hinton Drive, $195,000.
Carol C. Dunnavan to Logan R. Astrike and Blaine Astrike, 6003 Woodlane Drive, $290,000.
Aklipse Asset Management INC to Elisabeth Knights and Colin Knights, multiple tracts Mason County, $1.00.
Raymond Turner and Shirley Elizabeth Turner to Chad S. McDowell and Marlena M. McDowell, 149.75 Acres near Wolf Run Turnpike Road, $1.
Isaac Biddle and Brooke Biddle to Mark A. Mattern and Shannon L. Mattern, 7009 Kentucky 1234, $188,500.
Joseph E. Bloemer Estate to Gary L. Gray and Janice R. Gray, 238.68 Acres East Side Kentucky 1234, $380,000.
Gary L. Gray and Janice R. Gray to Darren Royce and Jill Royce, 238.68 Acres East Side Kentucky 1234, $410,000.
Annete H. Weaver, John Weaver, DOT Capital Investments Inc. and RESCAP Liquidating Trust to Gary Merrill and Trey Teague, 4102 Kentucky 10 Dover, $5,500.
Johnny Hall and Tiffany Hall to Dustin Hall, Lot 7 Ashcraft Road Land Division, no monetary consideration.
John D. Wiley and Carol A. Wiley to David Sutherland and Lorna Sutherland, 7215 Mount Carmel Road, $35,000.
Gerald Foister Jr. to Jessica K. Hazlett, 6001 Eastern Hills Lot 45, $150,000.
Reva Zelia Beckett and Christopher Carey Beckett to Frieda Liles, 100 Mason Pointe Condominiums Unit Number 107, $95,000.
Jeremy Coblentz and Sara Coblentz to Stephen Wagler and Nancy Wagler, 6004 Greenhouse Road, May’s Lick, $350,000.
Brittany Michelle Weber and Brad Martin Bailey to Billy R. Williamson and Teresa M. Williamson, 4052 Pumpelly Lane May’s Lick, $190,600.
Misty L. Wagner to Jay R. Conn, 1393 Hill City Road, no monetary consideration.
Ryan Swolsky and Julia Swolsky to Madison Ward, Mason County property, $85,000.
Kyle Mayhugh Moore and Katelynn Marie Moore to Andrew Collins and Tara Collins, 8008 Emerson Drive, $8,000.
Darrell Wayne Davis and Kimberly W. Davis to Toney Curtis Kitts, 930 Williams Street, $30,000.
Catherine Evitts, Sarah C. Evitts, Jason Allen Evitts, Deno Bisotti and Della Bisotti to Catherine Evitts, Sarah C. Evitts, Deno Bisotti, Della Bisotti and Terri Throckmorton, 1205 Bisotti Drive, no monetary consideration.
Mary E. Denney to Mark Anthony Heminger and Rita Kay Heminger, 21 Arrington Avenue, no monetary consideration.
George Kendall Detherage Jr. to Gary Cunningham and Dena Cunningham, 186.99 Acres on Kentucky 596, $370,000.
John Thomas and Marilyn Thomas to Russell D. Caudill and Stephanie Stacy, 60.010 Acres on Water Tower Road, $230,000.
Troy A. Cord and Quay Cord to Kevin A. Maegly and Elizabeth Maegly, 10.073 Acres on Brandywine Road, $45,500.
Gary M. Mitchell and Bethany A. Mitchell to Billy Estill Wilson and Susan R. Ethrenberg Wilson, 8021 Orangeburg Road, $60,000.
Michael B. Conway to Parcom LLC, 3191 Kentucky 9 AA Highway, 2.4477 acres and building, $350,000.
Ida Marcella Combs and P. Sue Cook to Emma Jo Lashbrooke, 1659 Chrissie Lane, $160,000.
Chad Sexton and Mariah Sexton to Christopher A. Dunaway, Lot 28 Arrington Park Subdivision, $99,500.
David D. Case and Dianna L. Case to Jeff Castillo and Tammy Castillo, 13-15 and 17-19 East Second Street, $205,000.
Margie Ann Zimmer Estate, Margaret Ann Zimmer, Robin Hurley, Debra Parks, Teresa Parks, Billie Jo Parks, Buddy Cagle, Capital One Bank USA NA, Buffalo Trace Area Development District, Mason County Fiscal Court, Mason County, Commonwealth Of Kentucky, Finance and Administrative Cabinet, Department of Revenue, Kentucky Labor Cabinet and Department of Workers Claims to Anne G. Poe and Scott Poe, 6335 Key Pike, $8,500.
New Beginnings Family Worship Center Inc. to J and MAG Enterprises LLC, 3.006 Acres US 68, $10,000.
Jacob Anthony Bevins to Jason A. Hunt, 3236 Germantown Road, $125,000.
Windsor Place Townhome Association ll LLC to Watson Development LLC, .002 Acre Parcel East of Green Street, no monetary consideration.
Watson Development LLC to Inez King and Diane King, 2157 Buckingham Square, $128,100.
Judith R. Reeder and Charles T. Reeder to CTR Farms LLC, 5311 Laytham Pike, May’s Lick, no monetary consideration.