HOW YOU SEE IT

April 15, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Let he who is without sin…

As to reading the Bible and casting the first stone? I think everybody has sin in their life, nobody’s perfect. But when you someone in the White House who can’t remember what to say and falls up airplane steps and blames it on the wind now let’s just think about this. Let’s think about where your brains was at when you Democrats put him in the White House. So yes we’re not perfect, none of us are but some of us were smart enough to not vote that person into office. Thank you and have a good day.

No place for looters, rioters

My heart goes out to these people and their families who get shot at traffic stops. No matter their color or no matter anything about them. And peaceful protests there’s nothing wrong with them. But these looters that go to the opposite side of town and go in and loot and tear up and steal from hard-working people, somebody has got to pay for that. That is a shame and has no place in our society today.

