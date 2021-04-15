HOW YOU SEE IT

April 14, 2021
April 12, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Ashley H. Applegate, 32, operating on suspended license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Patrick Keith Applegate, 24, no/expired registration plates, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Rosa L. Brewer, 72, public nuisance through accumulation of rubbish, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Joshua Allen Dehart, 30, disregarding traffic control device traffic light,operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Timothy C. Hargett, 69, first-degree sexual abuse victim under 12 years of age, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 10.
Timothy C. Hargett, 69, first-degree sexual abuse victim under 12 years of age, first-degree sexual abuse, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on May 10.
Robert J. Harris, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on April 28.
Kimberly M. Holliman, 38, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 5.
Andrew Hunt, 20, disregarding traffic control device dismissed, no operators license in possession, guilty plea $100 fine plus court costs.
Andrew Hunt, 20, second-degree disorderly conduct, guilty plea,30 days served conditionally discharged, court costs waived.
John Wayne Irwin Jr., 35, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Amber Jones, 30, failure to produce insurance card, guilty plea $50 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed.
Sthesy Roselin Koradjim, 29, speeding 17 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on April 14.
Natalie Lang, 22, theft by unlawful taking under $500, guilty plea, conditionally discharged, court costs waived.
William Lee Lawrence, 31, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, disregarding stop sign, failure to appear, summons on May 17.
Russell Stuart Martin, 25, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Russell Stuart Martin, 25, disregarding stop sign, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Travis Jordan McKee, 26, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking under $500, public intoxication on controlled substances, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, menacing, pretrial conference on April 14.
Scott E. Mills, 41, no/expired registration plates dismissed, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, guilty plea, 90 days serve 4 home incarceration, waive court costs.
Jesse Morgan, 23, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, pretrial conference on April 14.
Jamie L. Morton, 46, failure to wear seat belts, booster seat violations, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on May 17.
Katie Lynn Nadler, 32, failure to maintain insurance, diversion complete dismissed.
Angela M. Rosier, 40, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Shane Ross, 35, disregarding traffic control device dismissed.
Rachel K. Sandlin, 34, public intoxication on controlled substances guilty plea conditionally discharged, second-degree criminal trespassing, guilty plea conditionally discharged.
David Alan Selby, 19, speeding five miles over limit, guilty plea $10 fine, possession of marijuana, guilty plea $50 fine plus court costs.
Thomas Paul Stanton, 47, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Joseph Stitt, 29, speeding five miles over limit, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on April 14.
Joseph Stitt, 29, failure to maintain insurance, operating motor vehicle with expired license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, pretrial conference on April 14.
Joseph Stitt, 29, operating on suspended/revoked license, no light on vehicles in tow, pretrial conference on April 14.
Joseph M. Stitt, 29, one headlight, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on April 14.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 26, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on May 5.3
Amy Vice, 39, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on May 5.
Michelle Yvette Vienneau, 53, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on April 14.
Conner Matthew Webster, 17, speeding 16 miles over limit, one year diversion.
Nathan Bellew, 40, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
William R. Hanna, 34, speeding 26 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance second offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
William R. Hanna, 34, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Joshua Wayne Hesler, 41, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on April 28.
Shannon Elmer Lawson, operating vehicle under influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on April 28.
Brandon Dio Martin, 24, one headlight, operating vehicle on expired license, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, operating under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on May 3.
Jonathan Harrison Merrill, 57, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol guilty plea, operating on suspended/revoked license guilty plea 30 days conditionally discharged.
Daniel Stieritz, 27, third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument dismissed.
Amara R. Vaughn, 29, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference on April 28.
Amara R. Vaughn, 29, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial conference on April 28.
James D. Fryman, 35, rear license not illuminated, theft of identity of another without consent, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, failure to maintain insurance, bound over to grand jury.
James D. Fryman, 35, operating on suspended/revoked license guilty plea 30 days conditionally discharged, failure to produce insurance card guilty plea $25 fine plus court costs.
Wesley R. Huber, 32, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on May 17.
Edward A. Smith, 22, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.
Edward Alan Smith, 22, first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, bound over to grand jury,
Timothy Stone, fourth-degree assault domestic violence with minor injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 17.
Timothy M. Stone, 30, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference on May 17.