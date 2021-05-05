HOW YOU SEE IT

May 5, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent

Borders crisis offers opportunity

This crisis at the border is a real threat to our country’s security on top of everything else. It is a shame that neither the president or vice president can be bothered to go to the border to find a solution to the mess they created. Do you know why? They don’t want a solution. The surge of people will be giving them millions of new Democratic voters. They are willing to destroy our country to keep their party in power. Disgraceful.

Let kids be kids

So now the Harris/Biden administration wants to give free schooling to 3 and 4-year-olds. Free means taxpayers will be paying of course. Really? Do 3e and 4-year-olds need to be in school? They can’t even usually wipe their own butt at that age. Can’t we just let little children be little children? They need fresh air, to play in the sandbox, they should be learning to ride bikes or playing on the swing set in their yard. I wonder if they will be teaching their woke racist anti-American theories before or after playtime.

Open borders are no joke

Everyone has a loved family member who has struggled with or even died from drug addiction. We must realize the amount of drugs being smuggled into our country through the open borders by the illegal aliens being welcomed in. Drugs along with crime, sex trafficking and child sex rings. All being welcomed into our country by the administration in the White House. What a joke.

Doing good

Hi, I would like to thank the commonwealth of Kentucky state legislature 2021 session, for House Bill 155 called the new safe haven baby box. This is the government doing good. Thank you.

Dreaming small

I am 56 years old and nearly all of my life I was taught to think and dream big. Then I visited the KSB’s Miniature collection and learned it’s OK to think and dream small. One-twelfth scale small.

