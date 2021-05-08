HOW YOU SEE IT

No respect

I would just like to say I think it is really pitiful that our county has inmates and county officials picking up cans on Sunday morning. How little respect that shows for our churches and religions.

Broken promises

How many Maysville city residents remember this? Many years ago when the sewer tax was added to our water bill we were told that after the sewer plant down on No. 8 was paid off the tax would be removed from our bill. But since it was added not only was it not removed, it has increased over the years to the point where it is more than half of our bill. I get the feeling we were lied to, what happened? Did the city take out a 50-year loan on the sewer plant or what?

What a show

I love Maysville. Last night I had the pleasure of attending the Peter Noone Herman’s Hermits performance at the Washington Opera House. The show was fantastic, the house was packed. Thanks to Bruce Carlson who brought this performance to our small town. Many of us had a night out to remember.

Farmers not for Biden

Farmers have been speaking out against Biden, they took a poll and 75 percent of farmers don’t trust him and his agricultural ideas.

Sending the right message

I love the message about the young man’s open car door hitting the car beside him. All three of you have given me hope and made this Friday a happy day for me. Thank you so very much and I am saving this message for my grandkids.

