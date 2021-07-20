Maysville Lions Club Meeting

July 20, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Maysville Lions Club members met Thursday, July 15 with President Angela Jett welcoming all including visitor, Glenn George.

Bill Boggs led the devotional and Joe King Jr. the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Following dinner, Secretary Pat Steimle presented the minutes of the June 17 meeting.

Treasurer Mike Walton advised that all bills have been paid, including Chris Mellenkamp for cutting the lawn at the clubhouse and Beechwood Park. Members pay dues quarterly, and several members are up to date. Pat made the motion to accept the financial report and Tom Jett seconded the motion and carried.

Glenn George asked to be reinstated and Pat advised that she would follow through and later in the evening, it was done.

Genn asked if the club had a Facebook page. We don’t, however members would like to see this, and he told the secretary he would help.

Vision Chairman Pat Steimle advised that Bridget Lykins of the health department had contacted her regarding conducting vision screening at the Health Fair on June 26. Carolyn Least, blind and visually impaired teacher in the Mason County school system and Pat, representing the Maysville Lions Club conducted screenings. Maysville Lions Club owns the equipment used. This has been very helpful to her as incoming students, as well as students with vision problems are monitored. Teachers who suspect students with issues are referred to Carolyn for screening, and she follows through with parents to follow up with an opthamologist/optometrist.

The president advised she had received a letter from the city waste department advising that a program of picking up trash on roads and highways is in planning stages. This matter was discussed with pros and cons, especially since members are older, and for right now, the request has been tabled.

A report from Camp Discovery advising for the last two years with COVID issues no camp. Food is still being distributed and cards given to families for swimming or movies.

The next Maysville Lions Club meeting will be Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse. New members and guests are welcome.

With no further business, Joe King Jr. made the motion to adjourn and Pat Steimle seconded the motion and carried.

Trending Recipes