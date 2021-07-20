Maysville Lions Club Meeting

July 16, 2021
July 9, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Ashley Holton Applegate, 33, speeding 26 miles over limit $52 fine, obstructed vision and or windshield dismissed plus court costs.
Autumn R. Blevins, 36, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear notify DOT.
James Blevins, 42, one headlight, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 23.
Landen Bowling, 20, speeding five miles over limit $10 fine, rear license not illuminated dismissed with proof.
Bryan Scott Campbell, 29, second-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Steven Seth Chain, 41, careless driving $50 fine plus court costs.
Stephanie Copas, 38, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Katlin M. Eckert, harboring a vicious animal, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 23.
James A. Evans, 50, criminal littering, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 23.
James D. Fryman, 36, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 19.
James D. Fryman, 36, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference on July 19.
James D. Fryman, 36, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 19.
Stephanie Ann Fryman, 31, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, notice on Aug. 23.
Michael Dale Gallagher, 63, license to be in possession, failure to maintain insurance, license plate not legible, failure to appear notify DOT.
Jacob T. Harris, 26, first-degree promoting contraband, bench warrant previously issued.
Michael Holleran, 25, failure to wear seat belts dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
Brandy Rowland, 36, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial conference on Sept. 1.
Brandon Jamison, 23, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof.
Robert William Jessee, 64, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, summons on Aug 23.
Koby A. Jones, 19, failure to wear seat belts $25, license to be in possession dismissed with proof.
Sebra Lee Jones, 20, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine plus court costs.
Paul Jordan, 60, second-degree indecent exposure, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Marty Morris, 28, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Samuel Jay Murphy, 21, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Joshua K. Musser, 29, one headlight dismissed with proof.
Darreyl Sean Overly, 28, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine plus court costs.
Jason Patterson, 41, theft of motor vehicle registration plate/renewal decal, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, bench warrant recalled, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Brandon L. Pointer, 39, speeding 26 miles over limit, reckless driving, failure to appear notify DOT.
Jennifer A. Sales, 37, endangering the welfare of a minor, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Dawayne E. Sartin, 45, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Dwayne E. Sartin, 54, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to wear seat belts, improper registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jacob S. Saylor, 39, speeding 20 miles over limit $40 fine, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, booster seat violation $50 fine, failure to notify DOT of address change dismissed.
Sarah Simms, 26, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 23.
Madison Teegarden, 20, speeding 11 miles over limit must attend traffic school, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof.
Derris Kencade Thomas, 30, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, no operator license, failure to appear notify DOT.
Timothy C. Thomas, 54, speeding 23 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.
Tyrik K. Thomas, 25, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Johnda Irene Weaver, 42, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
Christopher A. Webb, 34, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Scott Ashley Wilkes, 42, theft by unlawful taking under $500, serve 30 days, conditional release, court costs waived.
William R. Hanna, 35, speeding 26 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance two counts, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Oct. 13.
Donald Hendricks, 67, theft by deception under $500 dismissed.
Noah K. Kalb, 22, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on July 21.
Nathan Thomas Bellew, 41, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., fourth-degree assault dating violence, pretrial conference on July 14.
Mathew Joesph Henson, 25, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 19.
Matthew J. Henson, 25, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on July 19.
Matthew J. Henson, 25, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 19.
Dustin R. McDowell, 27, two counts of theft by unlawful taking under $1,000,000, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading the police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.
Dustin R. McDowell, 27, speeding five miles over limit $10 fine court costs waived.
Brandon Newdigate, 42, first-degree stalking, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 19.
Brandon Newdigate, 42, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 19.
Brandon Newdigate, 42, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 19.
Abigail T. Smith, 47, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 14.
Jeremy A. Terrell, 41, public intoxication on controlled substances, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.