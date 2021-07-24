Wild Red Hats Meeting

July 24, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The Wild Red Hats of Ripley met Tuesday, July 20, in Augusta, for lunch at the Augusta General Store Restaurant.

There were nine in attendance. Those present were: Pat Daulton, Marlene Frodge, Pat Sweeney, Linda Defosse, Linda Hampton, Queen Bee, Nancy Ellis, Sharon Hausman, Jean Webb, and Judith Gray.

There were two members birthdays we celebrated, Eva K. Fahrnbach and Pat Daulton. Pat enjoyed her special gift which was an oven mitt and kitchen towel set with sunflowers printed on each from Queen Bee also known as Nancy Ellis.

Pat Daulton also reported about her family vacation to Mrytle Beach, South Carolina.

Another report came from Linda Hampton about her granddaughter, Keara Fulton. Keara, age 17, is a senior at RULH High School and also attends Southern State. She is a National Honor Society inductee. She has won the Chris Baltz Award and the Brown County Sportsmanship Award, and became the Grand Champion at the Owingsville show, showing her horses.

We all wish Queen Bee Nancy Ellis neice, Linda Gray, a speedy recovery after her eye surgery. Judith Gray reminded everyone to bring their quilts and vintage clothes to the Ripley Library Annex on Aug. 27 or 28 for the Rural Heritage Festival Quilt and Vintage Clothes Show. She may be contacted at 937-392-0245 or email her at : [email protected] for details.

Red Hats will meet again on Aug. 17 at 1 o’clock in Maysville, at 177 E. 2nd St. at Buck’s Grill. Any questions please call Hilda Frebis 937-618-5977 or for more information.

Trending Recipes