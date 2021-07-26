Students Receive Degrees at Miami University Spring Commencement

Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement May 14-16, 2021.

Bryce Hendrickson of Maysville, graduated with a B.A. in architecture.

Maggie Boughner of Fayetteville, Ohio graduated with a B.S. in business in marketing.

Abi Stapleton of Georgetown, Ohio graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in education in integrated English language arts education.

Ethan Pennywitt of Manchester, Ohio graduated cum laude with a B.S. in engineering in general engineering.

Emma Frye of Ripley, Ohio graduated with a master of science in speech-language pathology.

Kendall Purdy of Sardinia, Ohio graduated cum laude with a B.S. in applied science in engineering technology.

