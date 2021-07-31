Downing Scholarship Recipients Announced

Hayswood Foundation, administrator of the G. L. & Elsie H. Downing Scholarship program, has announced recipients for the 2021-2022 college year.
Eight first-time recipients were selected.
Sarah Bravard, daughter of Chris and Ginny Bravard of Maysville, is a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School. She will continue her studies at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio, majoring in worship ministry.
Nathan Campbell, son of Donald and Jeanenne Campbell of Dover, is a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School. He will continue his studies at Hanover College, Hanover, Indiana, majoring in electrical engineering.
Caitlyn Davis, daughter of Jerry Davis of Maysville, and Tina Jones-Wallace of Aberdeen, is a 2021 graduate of the Craft Academy in Morehead and Mason County High School. She will continue her studies at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas majoring in entertainment engineering.
Rachel Payne, daughter of Brian and Jennifer Payne of Maysville, is a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School. She will continue her studies at Western Kentucky University majoring in chemistry.
Carson Rolph, son of Kirk and Kirsten Rolph of Maysville, is a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School. He will continue his studies at Northern Kentucky University, majoring in computer information technology.
Taylor Smith, daughter of Scott and Carrie Smith of May’s Lick, is a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School. She will continue her studies at Georgetown College majoring in english and communications.
Katherine Swisshelm, daughter of Mike and MaryBeth Tumey of Maysville, and Darrin Swisshelm of Aberdeen, is a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School. She will continue her studies at Eastern Kentucky University majoring in agricultural education and livestock management.
Abigail Wood, daughter of Robert and Pam Wood of Maysville, is a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School. She will continue her studies at Northern Kentucky University majoring in nursing.
Scholarships have been renewed for sixteen prior recipients.
Attending the University of Kentucky: Rachel Rister, Briann Cox, and Olivia O’Hearn.
Attending Thomas More College: Natalie Wilson.
Attending Liberty University: Marissa Scilley.
Attending Western Kentucky University: BriSean Cord, Haley May, Melissa Mauer, and Anna Porter. .
Attending Lincoln Memorial University: Haley White.
Attending Maysville Community & Technical College: Chloe Hill.
Attending the University of Louisville: Jonathan Bickley, Robert Moss,
Attending Georgetown College: Sarah Mains.
Attending Morehead State University: Braden May.
Attending Northern Kentucky University: Vanessa See.
The G. L. & Elsie H. Downing Scholarship, established under the late Mrs. Downing’s will, is available to residents of Mason County. Now in its 24 year of distributions, the program has assisted 164 area students with nearly $3.5 million in total scholarships. More information about this program, and other scholarships offered by Hayswood Foundation, can be found on the Foundation’s website, www.hayswood.org