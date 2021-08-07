EKU Dean’s List announced

Eastern Kentucky University has announced Dean’s Award recipients for the Spring 2021 semester.
To earn the Dean’s Award, students must achieve Dean’s List honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive. A lapel pin is presented to students by the dean of their academic college.
To achieve Dean’s List honors at Eastern, students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0. Students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 GPA, and students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 GPA.
Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 15,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin and Manchester, and throughout Kentucky.
Dean’s award recipients by county:
Mason County: Katherine Hadley Faris, Logan Sage Kinney, Breanna Kelsi Kidd, Gail Breanna Cracraft, Kristi Melissa Newsom, E. Michelle Buerkley, Jade Micah Waddell, Ann Rebekah Keating, Gayle Emma Ligier.
Lewis County: Jordan Lacy Justice, Nichele Baesha Johnson, Adrain Bryce Madden, Madeline Kirby Rucker, Hannah Liles.
Fleming County: Eden Gabrielle Emmons, Brooke Katlyn Jett, Elizabeth Cayla McFarland, G. Sarah Davenport, Abigail Emma Thomas, Lee Allison Hedges, Alyssa Sidney Bumgardner, G. Gillian Florence, Dale Geoffrey Earlywine.
Bracken County: Elizabeth Haley Taylor, Nicole Mandie Appleman, Lawrence Andrew Jefferson, Beth Kaelyn Thompson, Grace Chelsea Cox.