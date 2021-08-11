Men’s Club hears about local racing connection

The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, July 14 at 9 a.m. to conduct their regular monthly meeting with breakfast at the French Quarter.

With 28 members and one guest/prospective member in attendance, President Charles Thomas opened the meeting, asking Rev. Jim Dougans to begin the meeting with prayer, followed by Ron Rice leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

A short meeting was conducted with the minutes from the last meeting read by Secretary Harry Mann and with the club’s finances provided by Treasurer Pat Gantley.

Members sick or in distress were discussed next with prayers requested for the ill, followed by a discussion relative to two prominent Maysville citizens passing away. Following this, the club had breakfast.

Following the breakfast, Craig Stanfield addressed the group about Tollesboro, and it’s connection to Horse Racing Royalty as the birthplace of Lucille Voorhies Parker Wright Markey, who eventually became the owner of Calumet Farm.

Calumet Farm is the most successful thoroughbred racing operation of all time. The first horse-farm to earn over $1 million dollars in one year, the producer/owner of the first horse with more than $1 million dollars in earnings. The only farm that was successful in producing a winner of the Hambletonian which is a series of races for Standardbred horses as well as the Triple Crown. Calumet Farm produced two Triple Crown winners and the only farm that has produced a winner of the Filly Triple Crown and the Filly Triple Tiara. The producer of five horses winning the Horse of the Year award and with 11 horses in the National Museum of Horse Racing Hall of Fame!

Mrs. Markey took over the operation of the farm following the death of Warren Wright in 1950. Then in 1951 mated her prized stallion Bull Lea to a mare named Donatrice II, the resulting stallion born in 1952 was a horse she named Tollesboro!

Tollesboro was put into the stable, trained, and became a racehorse under the red and blue silks of Calumet Farm, raced 45 times, winning 8 races, placing in five races and showing in four races, with total winnings of $32,240 this in 1950s dollars.

After his racing career, Tollesboro was sold and stood at stud, with a minimum of 34 progeny.

Craig had conducted significant research on the horse and Calumet Farm and finally succeeded in finding photos of the racehorse Tollesboro, and presented the club members with a handout which included two photos of the horse Tollesboro, one in the winner’s circle and one as he stood at stud in his later years.

Craig also provided information on horses named Maysville, Flemingsburg and Vanceburg, sharing some race history and pedigree information on those horses, and shared photos from his personal collection of the racehorse Flemingsburg in action in 1943 and in 1945. Both of the pictures taken at the Aquaduct Race Track, with Flemingsburg winning in one race and placing second in the other.

Craig also described how Mrs. Markey, upon her death, had an estate that provided over $500 million dollars in charitable giving, with her estate being the principal source of funding for the University of Kentucky’s Markey Cancer Center, which is named for her to honor her generosity. Following Craig’s presentation, the meeting adjourned.