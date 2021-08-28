Mason County property transfers

August 28, 2021

Ronald Perry Jr., Candy M. Perry, Candy M. Barr and Candy M. Kirk to Clifton Pollitt and Jessica Pollitt, Lot two Stonelick Estates, $121,500.

Artis B. Greene, Kim Morton and Heaven Greene to John F. Kilgore, 59 Ernst Avenue, $60,000.

John F. Kilgore and Rhonda S. Kilgore to Donna Miller, 9513 Mason Lewis Road, $60,000.

Larry K. Howell, Larry Kenneth Howell, Mary Melinda Howell and Mary M. Howell to All In Investments LLC, 206 West Second Street, $30,000.

Larry K. Howell, Larry Kenneth Howell, Mary Melinda Howell and Mary M. Howell to All In Investments LLC, 136 West Third Street, $35,000.

Nicholas Rome Tully and Rebecca Irene Tully to Preston T. Bryant and Charity C. Arn, Parcel on Woodward Road, $178,500.

David Emmons and Cathy Miley to Garrett Henderson, Parcel in Mason County, $370,000.

Donald E. Germann to Shaun Scott and Ann Marie Scott, 16 Acres North Side Tuckahoe Road, $24,000.

Tim Gray to James Burkholder and Joanna S. Burkholder Family Revo, 33.054 Acres Zone Two and Tracts six and seven AA Highway Maple Leaf, $68,000.

Perry Poe and Karin Poe to David Grayson and June Grayson, 3520 Germantown Road, $50,000.

James and Joanna S. Burkholder Family Revocable Trust to Jacob Yoder and Eunice Yoder, 46 Acres West Side Kentucky 11, $100,000.

David Mangus and Theressa L. Mangus to Donnie L. Stitt and Cathy Stitt, 502 Limestone Street, $16,000.

Gary Gray and Janice Gray to John B. Blakefield, 7010 Owens Pike, $220,000.

