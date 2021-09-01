Bracken County District Court

August 24, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Jonathon McBride, 29, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jamie L. Brooks, 31, second-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brenton Duane Brown, 24, second-degree burglary, second-degree indecent exposure, pretrial conference on Sept. 28.

Daron R. Bush, 34, non-resident fishing without a permit/license, failure to appear, notify department of fish and wildlife.

Kari Anne High, 34, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Katelyn Marie Thomas, 26, speeding 17 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to surrender revoked license, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

