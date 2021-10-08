WWII exhibit at KYGMC is a must-see

Dear editor,

I am writing about the amazing World War II exhibit now on display at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, in connection with the museum’s 2021 Community Read gift to the community.

First, a disclaimer – all who know me know I have been heavily involved with James Wormald’s creation, and the 1975 re-creation of his early museum for well over half a century. Am I biased about this? You bet your bottom dollar I am.

A further disclaimer – I did not serve in World War II, as I was way too young. But I did serve for as long as the Army wanted me in 1954-56. I know from first-hand experience about “M-1 thumb” and I fired the M-1 carbine on the 100-yard rifle range. No one in my immediate family served in that War, although the gentleman who would have been by father-in-law, had he lived longer, Dr. William Mountjoy Savage, served as a U S Navy Flight Surgeon, as testified to by his uniform trimly displayed on a mannikin at the Wormald Building.

During my highly impressionable pre-teen and early teen years, from 1937, aged 5, through 1945, aged 13, however, I was exposed on an almost daily basis to war news, beginning with the Japanese invasion of China, via the brown-tinted photogravure sections of the Sunday papers, newspapers here, the newsreels and the March of Time episodes that we saw regularly at the Russell Theatre. We heard war news on the radio steadily. The books I was given at Christmas and for my birthdays were mostly about the War. I had black and white photos of nearly all of the World War II airplanes from both the Allies and the Axis hanging or posted in my bedroom, and could easily identify most of them. I built ship and airplane models. I knew my father saved his ration book shoe coupons so us three boys with growing feet could have shoes when we outgrew the old ones. Our lives were saturated with the immediacy of the War.

My point is, simply, this – the current exhibit at the KYGMC about the War is a stunning exhibit of this incredibly significant portion of the lives of those living in that period. When you go to see it, you will see a great many local persons who were involved in it, both here at home, such as my mother and many others, working as a Red Cross Nurse’s Aids, and those who were in the Armed Forces.

Do yourself a favor – Come to KYGMC to see the exhibits. Bring your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, so they can see in searing images what our world struggled with in those times.

You will be glad you did.

Thanks to all the KYGMC staff who worked to put the exhibit together, and to those who carried on the exhibit workers’ other tasks were taken care of.

Enormous amounts of gratitude to all those who lent material for the exhibit.

Huge thanks to the donors who funded the price of the books being given free to all those who want a copy.

Just wonderful!

Thanks to you for coming to see the exhibit.

Y’all come, you hear?

Lou Browning

KYGMC Administrator Emeritus

Museum Association Trustee Emeritus