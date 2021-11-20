Lewis County District Court

November 19, 2021
Nov. 10, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Raymond Boschert, 26, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.
Charles E. Bothman, 51, no license in possession, serve 30 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Charles E. Bothman, 51, no license in possession, serve 30 days with conditional release waive court costs.
Lauren Noelle Breckenridge, 17, failure to wear seat belts, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failed diversion, notice on Dec. 13.
Andrew Cooper, 25, failure to maintain insurance two counts, no/expired registration plates, proof filed, dismissed.
Direnda J. Crawford, 49, failure to maintain insurance, failed diversion, notice on Dec. 13.
James R. Florence, 56, failure to produce insurance card, disregarding stop sign, failure to appear notify DOT.
Sean Myrick, 56, local city ordinance, $100 fine, court costs waived.
Florence L. Schrader, 49, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Dec. 8.
Lakeisha J. Wallace, 24, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on Nov. 22.
Travis Whisner, 18, fourth-degree assault dating violence no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.
Brittany Elaine Wolfe, 34, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof.
Jerry Lee Cooper, 44, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances first offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, no/expired registration plates, display of illegal/altered registration plates, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Matthew A. Elliott, 34, first-degree criminal trespassing, serve 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Matthew A. Elliott, 34, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 90 days with conditional release, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.
Bradley Fields, 33, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol two counts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.
Jon Thomas Johnson, 37, speeding five miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Dec. 1.
Ivan Poe, 28, harassing communications, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.
Ashley Smith, 36, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 17 counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Samantha R. Wells, 30, falsely reporting an incident, pretrial conference on Dec. 6.
Darry W. Burton, 44, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.
Randall Johnson, 35, third-degree burglary, bound to grand jury.
Randall Blake Johnson, 35, improper display of registration plates, no/expired registration plates, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances first offense, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, failure to maintain insurance, operating vehicle with expired license, bound to grand jury.
Randall Blake Johnson, 35, convicted felon in possession of hand gun, bound to grand jury.
Joseph Brian Reed, 37, first-degree promoting contraband, pretrial conference on Nov. 17.