Lewis County District Court

November 20, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Nov. 16, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Joseph Wyatt Blankenship, 27, operating on suspended/revoked license, improper registration plate, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Judith G. Bloomfield, 53, third-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, serve 12 months with conditional release.

Amanda N. Brooks, 37, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances, serve 30 days with conditional release.

David Cassidy. 63, local city ordinance, 12 month diversion.

Darrell Collier, 35, fourth-degree assault minor injury two counts, serve 12 months with conditional release.

Bonnie Dyer, 54, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Alexis M. Helms, 19, no operator license, failure to appear show cause.

Jill Journey, 50, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances, serve 30 days with conditional release.

Angela S. Mosley, 42, no/expired registration plates, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 28.

James Michael Wilson, 54, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Feb. 15, 2022.

Selina J. Owens, 54, second-degree strangulation, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 23.

Michael Roe, 27, second-degree escape, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 23.

