Rise in drug use in Adams County prompts meeting

WEST UNION, Ohio — Adams County officials are so concerned with the continued rise in the use of methamphetamine within the county that they called a rare meeting last month to discuss the issue.

An emergency meeting was held at the courthouse on Nov. 22 with several county agencies in attendance as concerns rise over the thriving drug problem and its detriment to the county’s youth.

The agencies were summoned per a letter delivered on Nov. 12 by Judge Brett M. Spencer.

“I’ve invited you here because I want to discuss something with you. It’s rare that we ever do this, but this is the room where, when I first went through judicial training, I was told “your most powerful asset as a judge is the ability to bring the community together, even your foes.” We’ve only had two or three of these meetings in 18 years. So, why is this meeting being called? On Oct. 29 we had a three-page docket. We only had three people, other than staff and attorneys, that appeared in this courtroom that didn’t test positive for methamphetamine,” said Spencer.

This was three people out of nearly 30 cases scheduled for that day.

“Four of those cases involved abuse, neglect, dependency and truancy. Every parent tested positive for methamphetamine. In little Adams County, every week, we have three to four times where staff comes from juvenile court, hold a paper to their chest, and I know it’s another emergency. Every week. I went to a meeting on Oct. 28 in Columbus. When I left, we only had one. By the time I got to 247, I got a call. We had three more filed. Nov. 8-9, we took 14 children away before noon. That’s where we are. The defense attorneys come in and say it’s a victimless crime. My client was doing methamphetamines, my client was doing LSD, whatever it may be, it’s a victimless crime,” said Spencer.

He paused, before posing a question to those in attendance – what do you think happens to these children when the parents go home?

“These parents say they don’t deal drugs, they don’t traffic, they just do the drugs, and they’re proud of that. What do you think happens when they go home? They rape, beat and starve these children. They have no food, no water, no parent even at home. This is all since Oct. 28. It’s a cycle,” said Spencer.

In attendance were Adams County Children Services, the Adams County Cmmissioners, Adams County Health Department, Ohio Means Jobs, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.

“The schools are here as well, and maybe it’s not so obvious why you’re here. You are the first line of defense. That bus driver that drives up and sees those kids getting on without coats — there’s your first indicator. We need you. When a child comes back for their third sandwich, there’s a problem. They don’t have a coat, there’s a problem. If their house doesn’t have any electricity when you pick them up, they’re in the dark, there’s a problem. When they want something to drink on the bus because they don’t have any water, there’s a problem. When they’re dirty, they have no shoes, there’s a problem. We have to know about it,” said Spencer.

At this point, the attendees were shown three court recordings from a four-week period.

“One we’re not going to show you, the mother gave birth at home under the influence of drugs. She had to be life-flighted. She tested positive for opiates and methamphetamine. She admitted to doing heroin the day of the birth. The baby was premature and treated for withdrawal. The father went to the hospital and overdosed on heroin in the bathroom in her room. He had to be revived with Narcan. The emergency hearing was held, and temporary custody was granted to a grandparent. A no-contact order was in place, and after a brief period, the mother who was supposedly getting treatment was allowed to visit with the child again. Eventually, we found this child in a bathroom with 17.13 grams of methamphetamine, cereal, powdered donuts, chocolate milk, a tablet, and a mother overdosing with 17.13 grams of methamphetamine. Had that child touched any one of those 1,700 doses of methamphetamine, she would have been dead or in toxic shock. We’re not going to show you that,” said Spencer.

The room was a baited hush as the footage began on the courtroom televisions.

In the first case, a 25-day-old child had multiple fractures throughout their body. The second case, a teenage male who had not attended school in two months. The male complained that he allegedly had no pants to wear, his backpack was stolen and he had no parental support. At one time, nine people were counted living in the household.

In the third case, two parents were in the courtroom and tested positive for methamphetamine. The parents claimed that they were done taking methamphetamine. The male would not disclose who their supplier was. The male claimed the children, despite their drug use, were taken care of. According to the male, after the kids are asleep, he and the female do methamphetamine in their bedroom.

“Three or four days later, they called and can’t come to hearing. They thought they may have COVID-19. This was just an obvious clue they couldn’t test negative. We did a safety check along with Children’s Services. There were four children, three in the home. You’d cry if you saw pictures. Remember, he said he always takes care of his children. They don’t do without. There were four cans of green beans in the house and no can opener. They signed their five-year-old out of school on Sept. 24. How do we let that happen with no follow-up? The little girl didn’t know the last time she had eaten. No clothes. The methamphetamine and paraphernalia were in the bedroom where the kids were,” said Spencer.

He reiterated that four or five times a week, the court deals with these issues.

“We just recently had a case where the children were originally removed because the mother was acting bizarre. Somebody overdosed in the house. They ended up putting her in a lockdown chair at the jail. She was having constant outbursts. The thought was that she was doing what is called wasp. People spray wasp killer on a screen, electrify the screen, take the crystals off and ingest them. It causes symptoms similar to bath salts, but it’s not detectable. So, she’s working a case plan for about a year. We’re excited, she comes in for a review hearing. She was pregnant. She tested negative when she came in, so we gave her custody back. The next morning, her allegation was she had just taken a Percocet. The baby tested positive. She didn’t make it to the hospital — she delivered the baby in a car. We took the kids back. They work case plans, we think we have all the information, but there is stuff they’re doing out there that is not detectable. Another major problem we have right now is the medical marijuana card. It is leading to the use of other things,” said Magistrate David Hunter.

The children which witness these behaviors either get help or become the next generation of users, he said.

“So, we’re not asking for more help. We’re not asking for money. We’re asking you to think. You’re in the strongest positions of anybody in this county. Today, we’re just sowing some seeds. We’ve kept this quiet because we wanted you to have peace of mind. I can’t keep quiet about this. We need your thoughts and ideas. The ultimate goal is that we get them sober, we get them jobs, they’re productive, they’re a parent. It takes seven months from casual use of methamphetamine before your brain can begin to think rationally. That’s just a start. We just need to take everybody’s resources and figure this out. How do we help these children? What we’ve shown you today is nothing,” said Spencer.

According to Adams County Children Services, there are only 64 placement beds available in Adams County for children. A single day in court can easily take 25 percent of that capacity.

“What has gone up is the number of cases our workers are substantiating and indicating. Those cases lead to emergency custody, temporary custody and permanent custody. In 2016, there were 16 neglect cases substantiated. In 2021, there were 47. In 2016, there were 19 physical abuse intakes substantiated. In 2021, there were 37. The year isn’t over, there will be more. It just keeps going up, which means our need for foster and placements keep going up,” said Intake Supervisor Angela Ross.

According to Director Jill Wright, some emergency custody cases result in children sleeping in their conference room because no placement can be found. If there are three children, the likelihood of those siblings being separated is high, she said.

“I would like to thank you for having this meeting. We’ve needed to do this for a long time. The biggest problem is that when these kids go home, they need to have love. The parents never experienced love when they were raised, and they don’t know how to give love. It’s going to continue generation after generation. If you can solve that love problem, you’ll have it under control. It all comes down to the family. You can pass all the legislation you want, give them money, everything, but we can’t teach them how to love. Until we solve that, we’re just going to do the same thing over and over,” said Adams County Children Services board member Hart Wallingford.

The meeting came to a close with a prayer from Administrator Amy Mason from the Adams County Christian School. Another meeting will be held in January.