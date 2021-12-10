Mason County District Court

Dec. 8, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Patrick Keith Applegate, 25, no/expired registration plates, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Corey Beckett, 27, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, disregarding compulsory turn lane, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Diauve M. Behanan, 22, possession of marijuana, menacing, alcohol intoxication in public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Harley L. Blank, 21, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jessica Mahailah Bramel, 21, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.
Geoffrey A. Davies, 26, operating on suspended/revoked license, $100 fine plus court costs.
Robert S. Gooding, 28, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding traffic control device, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Jan. 5, 2022.
Gabrielle L. Hopson, 22, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, summons on Jan. 19, 2022.
David King, 23, obstruction/interference with an officer, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 10, 2022.
David R. King, 23, operating on suspended/revoked license, license to be in possession, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 10, 2022.
Joshua King, 24, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.
Douglas Mowry, 52, menacing, serve 60 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Douglas Mowry, 52, possession of marijuana, serve 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Florence L. Schrader, 49, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Jan. 5, 2022.
Troy D. Slater Jr., 31, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Jan. 5, 2022.
Troy D. Slater Jr., 31, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 5, 2022.
Jiona M. Smith, 21, obstruction/interference with an officer, menacing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 10, 2022.
Jeremy Lawrence Yeley, 39, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, summons on Jan. 19, 2022.
Heather Auerbach Aslan, 51, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Jan. 10, 2022.
Heather Alena Auerbach Aslan, 51, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Jan. 10, 2022.
Pam Bryant, 61, third-degree terroristic threatening, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, license to be in possession, failure to appear, summons on Feb. 2, 2022.
Teena Michelle Combs, 47, endangering the welfare of a minor three counts, possession of marijuana, disposal methods, pretrial conference on Jan. 24, 2022.
Antonio George, 43, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Jan. 24, 2022.
Dexter Lamont McGill, 34, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Jan. 5, 2022.
Billy Ray Plummer, speeding 26 miles over limit, bench trial on Jan. 12, 2022.
William Archie Polley, 30, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Jan. 12, 2022.
Kevin B. Askins, 57, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial hearing on Dec. 15.
Melanie A. Bertram, 48, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial hearing on Dec. 15.
John Jones, 47, public intoxication on controlled substances, pretrial conference on Dec. 20..
John Bradley Jones Jr., 47, alcohol intoxication in public place, pretrial conference on Dec. 20.
Charles L. McHugh, 60, first-degree possession of controlled substances, third-degree possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Dec. 15.
Charles L. McHugh, 60, second-degree attempted burglary, alcohol intoxication in a public place, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.
Dwayne Sartin, 54, second-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on Dec. 15.