Lewis County District Court

January 8, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Jan. 4, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Erica M. Clark, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, $100 fine.

Chase J. Parrish, 19, operating on suspended/revoked license, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 8.

Justin Saunders, 28, no tail lamps, failure to maintain insurance, rear license plate not illuminated, license to be in possession, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belts, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear show cause.

Jamie Thomas, 34, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Jan. 11.

Linda Trudillo, 35, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear show cause.

Adam Frye, 42, public intoxication on controlled substances, serve 90 days with conditional release.

Rex Littleton, 34, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear show cause.

Dwayne Peterman, 38, non-support, failure to appear show cause.

Michael E. Thurman, 47, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear show cause.

Jimmy Bailey Jr., 38, alcohol intoxication in public place, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Trending Recipes