Cumberland congratulates winter graduates

January 15, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate its newest graduates on a job well done.

The following students from the local area received a degree from Cumberlands this fall or winter:

Chelsea Rolph of Augusta, received a Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist

Lindsay Gregory of Maysville, received a Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership

Kayla Elliott of West Union, Ohio, received an Associate of Science in Human Services

Alexis Corcoran of Mount Orab, Ohio, received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Willis Reed of Maysville, received a Bachelor of Science in Coaching

Jordanna Tolliver of Tollesboro, received a Bachelor of Science Education in Early Childhood Education

Khrysten Childers of Maysville, received an Education Specialist in Director of Special Education

Samantha Hampton of Vanceburg, received a Master of Arts in Teaching

Brianna Conley of Maysville, receiveda Master of Arts in Teaching

