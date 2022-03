March 1, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Joshua Douglas Brown, 40, operating motor vehicle under influence of drugs/other substances first offense, no insurance first offense, controlled substances not in original container second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 29.

Timothy James Corns, 38, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear.

Richard Douglas Draper, 39, flagrant non support, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 8.

Danny Edington, 19, public intoxication on controlled substances, serve 90 days with conditional release.

Danny Edington, 19, operating on suspended/revoked license $150 fine, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances second offense serve 90 days with conditional release.

Amber N. Gillum, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 22.

Courtney Kimbler, 23, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Randy Douglas Knipp, 33, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Paul Sprouse, 17, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, endangering the welfare of a minor, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 22.

Jentry Zornes, 16, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, leaving scene of accident, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 29.

Chrystian Cantrell, 27, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Mindy J. Erskine, 46, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Avord Stanley Hampton III, 28, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brittany M. Nichols, 31, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear.

Brandi Stevenson, 33, non support, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 29.

Rodney D. Corns, 48, reckless driving, no/expired registration plates, disregarding stop sign, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances first offense, speeding 19 miles over limit, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 8.

Rodney D. Corns, 48, first-degree fleeing/evading police, second-degree fleeing/evading police, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia, rear license not illuminated, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 8.

Justin D. Cottingham, 30, failure to or improper signal, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 8.

Ralph McKinley, 39, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police, speeding 26 miles over limit, second-degree fleeing/evading police, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on March 8.

Michael Anthony Taylor, 34, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on March 8.