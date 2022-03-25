March 22, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

Nathan L. Atkins, 51, no operator license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on April 5.

Nathan L. Atkins, 51, all terrain vehicle violations, pretrial conference on April 5.

Samuel Carreras, 53, local city ordinance, $25 fine plus court costs.

Austin L. Eichenberger, 19, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on April 26.

Paula J. Farley, 60, leaving scene of accident, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on April 12.

Julianni R. Giordano, 22, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on April 12..

Theodore W. Gratz, 43, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, fourth-degree assault minor injury, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on an officer, pretrial conference on April 12.

Damone A. Greene, 34, menacing, third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on April 5.

Michael Lee Haley, 36, no brake lights, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance two counts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, notify clerk of residence/name change, pretrial conference on May 24.

Christopher Burton Hardy, 37, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notify DOT.

Kashtyn Karter Kimball, 28, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, notice on April 26.

Larry Wayne Lee, 61, local city ordinance, failure to appear, notice on April 26.

Steven Scott Martin, 38, no operator license, first-degree fleeing/evading police, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on April 5.

James Albert McClaskey, 56, no operator license, $50 fine plus serve 30 days with conditional release, court costs waived.

Timothy R. McGaha, 40, speeding 20 miles over limit, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.

Karialei R. Patrick-Denniston, 26, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Shannon Mychell Perkins, receiving stolen property under $500, pretrial conference on April 5.

Minnie Robertson, 33, harassment, $100 fine plus court costs.

Jannille A. Venne, 21, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.

Landon D. Wright, 30, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.

Leah Huff, 19, second-degree hindering prosecution of apprehension, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.

David A. Miller, 32, second-degree assault domestic violence, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, bound to grand jury.

Cameron Elaine Young, 20, public intoxication of controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on April 5.