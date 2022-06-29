Four members of the Lewis County High School graduating class of 2022 are the first to receive scholarships from the newly established Lois Mathewson Bronson Walden Scholarship Program.

Taelyn Johnson is the daughter of Tony and Kara Johnson of Vanceburg. Active in school drama productions, Beta Club, and Health Occupations Students of America, Taelyn was also captain of the school’s tennis team. She will continue her studies this fall at Morehead State University, majoring in elementary education.

Christopher Meyer is the son of Melissa Meyer and Jerrod Gilbert of Wallingford. He was a member of the Academic Team, Beta Club, Future Problem Solving Team, and Skills USA as well as the jazz band and 4-H Pistol and Rifle Team. Christopher will continue his studies this fall at Morehead State University, majoring in engineering.

Sydney O’Keefe is the daughter of Brendan and Lori O’Keefe of Vanceburg. Her school involvements included the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Health Occupations Students of America, and the pep club. She was a varsity cheerleader and captain of the varsity volleyball team. Sydney will continue her studies at Eastern Kentucky University, majoring in nursing.

Jenna Wallingford is the daughter of Shane and Kim Wallingford of Tollesboro. She was a member of the Beta Club, S.T.O.P. Coalition, and drama club as well as a varsity cheerleader and past participant in the Maysville Players. Jenna will continue her studies at Morehead State University, majoring in elementary education.

The scholarship is available to members of the graduating class at Lewis County High School, and was established this year under the will of Mrs. Walden, who passed away in 2021. Mrs. Walden was a resident of Maysville at the time of her death, but was born in Vanceburg. A graduate of the University of Kentucky, she created the scholarship program to reward students who exhibit the determination necessary to succeed in a post-secondary school environment. The Walden Scholarship is $3,000 per year, and is renewable for up to four total years of college study. The program is administered by Maysville’s Hayswood Foundation. Additional information can be found on the Foundation’s web site, www.hayswood.org