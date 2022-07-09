Members of the Maysville Lions Club met Thursday, July 7 with incoming President Robbie Detro presiding.

Angela Jett led members in the devotional before the meal and Michael Walton led the Pledge of Allegiance to Flag.

Secretary’s report, Pat Steimle presented minutes of the June 16 meeting. In her minutes she reported nine members participated in the Community’s Fourth of July parade: Glenn George and Pat Steimle in the truck; Angela and Tom Jett in their antique car; Robbie Detro on his scooter; Anthony Ventura on his motorcycle and Vicki Smith and Dallas Doyle.

First Vice District Governor, Steve Pederson, will install officers who were not at the meeting last month. Lion Secretary to contact Steve for a date in August.

A thank you card was received from the 2023 junior class at St. Patrick High School for the club’s donation to the junior and senior prom held in May. They were very grateful for the donation.

Angela Jett made the motion to accept the secretary’s report and Glenn George seconded the motion and carried.

Treasurer’s report, Michael Walton, asked all members to gather behind the clubhouse to see the large trees close to the building. He advised that he had a tree trimmer to make a bid on cutting the tree. Members felt an honest bid and Mike will be getting back to this gentleman. Also, Glenn George made the motion to cut the tree and Anthony Ventura seconded the motion and carried.

Also, lights in the clubhouse were replaced with LED lighting and bid for materials and labor in line. Mary Lou Irwin presented a bill for repair of the cooler that Camp Discovery uses, and Mike will call David Sugarbaker.The refrigerator in the kitchen is now working.

All bills have been paid, including insurance on the building and grass cutting at the clubhouse and Beechwood Park for the last three months. Bill Boggs had received two donations from the Lions Club radio auction and gave it to Mike.

Pat Steimle made the motion to approve the treasurer’s report and Angela seconded the motion,and carried.

Dallas Doyle, a transfer from the Washington Lions Club,presented the Maysville Lions with their lion bell and gavel. Welcome and thank you.

Angela asked members if they had vests, and orders will be sent to Lions International members and she gave members their name tags, which had been approved at a previous meeting.

Bill Boggs asked for volunteers to help him in meal preparation at meetings. Glenn George and Dallas Doyle volunteered. Thank you.

Roger Owens advised that the Diocese of Covington has approved our clubhouse for the food bank. A representative from Catholic Charities will be at masses in July presenting the program and asking for volunteers.

The next Maysville Lions Club meeting will be held July 21 at 6:30 p.m. New members and guests are welcome.

With no further business, Angela made the motion to adjourn and Anthony seconded the motion and carried.