July 21, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Eric August Becker, 49, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., operating under influence of alcohol third offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Jan. 5, 2023, jury trial on Jan. 26, 2023.

Jaime Barlow, 44, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notify DOT.

Nicholas Robert Cook, no tail lamps, one headlight, failure to produce insurance card, all charges dismissed with proof.

John Flora, 41, reckless driving, second-degree fleeing/evading police, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, resisting arrest, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kenneth Neal, 51, failure to yield right of way to pedestrians, operating on expired license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Bryan Earlywine, 36, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Sept. 8.

Cody Ruark, 34, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, pretrial conference on March 2, 2023, jury trial on March 23, 2023.

Tracy Tyler Hester, 50, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Richard Ray Boswell, 49, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.

Richard Ray Boswell, 49, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.

Richard Boswell, 49, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.

Richard Boswell, 49, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.

Jason Laney, 40, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substances, controlled substance prescription not in original container, public intoxication on controlled substances, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession of synthetic drugs first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Dillon Mason, 26, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, bound to grand jury.

Emily Bishop, 23, second-degree possession of controlled substances, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.

William Gorman, 46, receiving stolen property under $10,000, second-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing/evading police two counts, operating on suspended/revoked license, bound to grand jury.

Jeremy Hunt, 50, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, second-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 18.

Adam T. Fearin, 34, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.

Christian Warren Hawkins, 44, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.

Michael L. Watson, 48, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Aug. 4.