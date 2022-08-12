Aug. 8, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Brian Gregory Ashmore, 38, speeding five miles over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.

Tara Carter, 30, improper use of dealers plates, $100 fine plus court costs.

Dalynn L. Dickey, 25, second-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, summons on Sept. 14.

Derek Alan Duffy, 43, speeding 26 miles over limit, speeding 14 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Allison B. Dunaway, 35, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Thomas John Durante, 26, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, notice on Sept. 14.

David Elliott, 53, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine plus court costs.

James A. Evans, 51, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, operating on expired license 30 days with conditional release.

Roclynn Areonna Glover, 18, disregarding stop sign, $25 fine plus court costs.

Matthew Henson, 26, failure to wear seat belts, no operator license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Matthew J. Henson, 26, no operator license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Terrick Brandon Jo Howell, 21, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

Dewey Jeremiah Jimison, 32, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to surrender revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Shelby L. Marshall, 21, careless driving, $100 fine, court costs waived.

Shelby L. Marshall, 21, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, license to be in possession dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, court costs waived.

Amy McAvoy, operating under influence of drugs/alcohol first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kamauri Robinson, 26, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Stephen Ross, 28, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 15.

Clarence Harvey Rutherford, 76, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Brooklynn Dawn Smith, 22, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Rem Than, 40, no/expired registration plates, dismissed with proof.

Charles Wayne Vancleve, 32, speeding 24 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.

Tina Walker, 45, failure to wear seat belts, operating with expired license, improper registration plate, all charges dismissed with proof.

Melissa Bennett, 41, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

Larry Couch, 41, resisting arrest, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, careless driving, no operator license, controlled substances prescription not in original container, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Larry T. Couch, 41, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Larry Tyree Couch, 41, operating under influence of substances first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kirkland David Lee Everman, 24, second-degree promoting contraband, pretrial conference on Sept. 26.

Dustin McCane, 43, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

Ashley G. Curtis, 33, theft of identity of another without consent, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 10.

Darrick May, 37, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on Sept. 12.

Tyler Rice, 36, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, convicted felon in possession of firearm, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 15.

David Staggs, 43, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.

Jennifer Witten, 41, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.