Different strokes for different folks

When I read the front page of Friday’s paper I was very disappointed. Try to remember people, just because something is accepted that doesn’t make it right. Hometown Drag, not everybody agrees with this kind of stuff. All morals and everything that is considered right and wrong has all changed. Seems like anything goes now, what a disgrace.

Aloha

Margie Appleman’s story about her and her husband’s trip to Hawaii was a great story. It proved the old point I used to teach my students, no question is a dumb question when it is sincerely asked.

Be careful what you ask for

I didn’t vote for sleepy Joe, but I sure hope he doesn’t die. This country couldn’t stand what that woman would do. She should be sent back to wherever she came from.

Difficult answer to a difficult question

Wow, I just saw the first commercial on Lifetime Movie Network that was promoting and encouraging abortion. When my 4-year-old grandson asks me “Grandma what is abortion?” Should I tell him some mothers choose to kill their baby instead of letting them be born? What a horrible realization of what our world has turned into for a child.