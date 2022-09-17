Sept. 13, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Misty Louise Cooley, 47, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, failure to notify DOT of address change, operating motor vehicle under influence of substances first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to produce insurance card, third-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Sept. 22.

Danielle McCane, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Donie D. Spence, 44no operator license, $100 fine plus court costs.

Holly E. Strang, 46, inadequate silencer, operating under influence of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Jack Sullivan, 61, first-degree strangulation, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 22.

Corey D. Bertram, 28, operating under influence of controlled substances first offense, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Corey Daniel Bertram, 28, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Lashanda J. Bertram, 33, third-degree possession of controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Nicholas Cushard, 25, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, third-degree terroristic threatening, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kenneth Hunt, 33, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kenneth Hunt, 33, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Thomas Wilson, 24, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Terry Brown, 45, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000, not guilty plea, pretrial on Nov. 1.

Ruth A. Cushard, 50, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 22.

Kelly Dummitt, 24, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, fourth-degree assault minor injury, second-degree criminal trespassing, no operator license, second-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 22.

Mark D. Pence, 57, second-degree fleeing/evading police, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Sept. 22.