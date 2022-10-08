Oct. 4, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Darrl W. Brown, 25, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 18.

Cheryl Butler, 50, rear license not illuminated, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Cheryl Butler, 50, no tail lamps, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Robert Lewis, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 11.

Tony Louis Bevins, 45, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on peace officer, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael Byrd, 39, fourth-degree assault child abuse, pretrial conference on Nov. 8.

Michael Amanda Byrd, 39, first-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Nov. 11.

Kailee N. Caldwell, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial hearing on Oct. 13.

Tyler Lykins, 27, second-degree escape, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Oct. 11.