On Thursday, November 3, 11 members of the Maysville Lions Club met and Lion President Robbie Detro welcomed all and Angela Jett led devotions, Dallas Doyle led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Bill Boggs ordered a catered turkey dinner from Bob Evans. Glenn George brought dessert made by his mother-in-law, he told us she loves baking cakes. Thank you.

Secretary Pat Steimle presented minutes of the October 20, meeting with Glenn George making the motion to accept and Angela Jett seconding the motion and carried.

Treasurer Michael Walton advised that he sent a check for property taxes to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs.

All accounts are paid and up to date and Mike advised that Tommy Evans had been back to the clubhouse to trim the high branches of a tree. Robbie made mention the property looks nice. Angela Jett made the motion to accept and Tom Jett seconded the motion and carried.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the club hosted the Catholic Charities-St. Patrick Food Bank. John Hehman from Covington Catholic Charities reported the correct information and said 249 people in 100 households were served, and those are the correct numbers that I am required to report to the people who are administering the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which is where we get our food. Staffing the pantry were Fr. Andrew Young, Pastor Charlene Boggs, Clare Vetter and Pat Steimle from St. Pat’s and Pat from the Maysville Lions Club. Also parishioners from St. Augustine Parish in Augusta and St. James Parish in Brooksville and parishioners from parishes in Northern Kentucky. Thank you all for your hard work, and new friendships made, and see you all Dec.6. The next food pantry will be held at the Maysville Lions Club Building December 6 from 1-3 p.m.

First Vice District Governor, Steve Pederson, was invited to this meeting but to due to a commitment was unable to attend. We have many pairs of glasses and plastic bottle caps.

Vision – October 28, Carolyn Least, Blind and Visually Impaired Teacher in the Mason County School System and Maysville Lions Vision Chair, Pat Steimle screened 48 students in Grades 1, 3, 5 and 7 at St. Patrick School. Letters with results were sent home with students. Letters for students in Fifth Grade will be sent home as soon as possible. These reports for some unknown reason were not transmitted to the club’s Vision Chair for processing. Thank you Dr.Rachel Noll, Principal, Autumn Little, Administrative Assistant, and Teachers. Next screening dates of Nov. 14, 18, and 21 will be at the Mason County Intermediate (grades 3 and 5) and Middle Schools. Six hundred and forty-eight students will have been screened this school year.

Dallas Doyle, transferred from Washington Lions Club to Maysville Lions Club was presented his certificate of membership to our club along with a pin by Robbie Detro and sponsor received a certificate and pin of sponsorship.

Old business – Robbie brought up the Veterans Day Parade on Nov,13, and the Club will participate meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Ben’s Car Wash. Glenn asked about banners and signage as well as club shirts and vests..

Angela advised that at the Recent Pig Out she handed out Maysville Lions Club applications.

The Thanksgiving program “Feeding the Hungry” was discussed and Bill Boggs will make contact for names and Mary Lou Irwin will obtain and process gift certificates and take them to the recipients. Roger Owens made the motion to accept and Dallas Doyle seconded the motion to carry.

Discussion of a new building for storage was discussed and will be followed up later.

Our next meeting will be held November 17, at 6:30 p.m. New members and guests will be welcome.

With no further business Glenn George made the motion to adjourn and Angela seconded the motion and carried.