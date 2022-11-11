Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is preparing an event to honor the veterans in its care.

The nursing home Activities Director, Sarah Berryman, said the event will be on Veteran’s Day, Friday Nov. 11, starting at 2 p.m.

“We plan to recognize our residents and staff who have served in the military with a reception and entertainment and we always give the residents who have served a gift,” Berryman said.

According to Berryman, the nursing home has this event every year and the gifts given to the residents usually include an American Flag pin and a throw blanket.

“We’ll also have entertainment, a local gentleman (Bill Kelly) will be singing patriotic songs to honor our veterans. He comes in and entertains sometimes, usually he does Elvis impersonation but this time he’s just doing the patriotic songs,” she said.

Currently, there are 13 veterans in residence at the nursing home including two women veterans, one female from the Army and one from the Navy, according to Berryman.

“We have veterans with us right now who have served in the Army, the Air Force and the Marines and I think only one from the Navy,” she said.

Berryman said staff and the veteran residents’ families are encouraged to attend and the administration staff is always present.

Prior Army E-4 Specialist Avionics Survivability and Repair Technician Talbot Wothe, 32, works as a state registered nurse aid at the nursing home and said he’s honored to serve the veterans in his care.

“I’m glad I work at a place that honors our veterans, I did a five-year contract with honorable discharge. The veterans here in our care deserve recognition for their service to our country and I’m honored to serve them,” Wothe said.

Wothe said he hopes he can help make the day special for the residents and that it is an important day for him and his family as well.

Pictures of the veteran residents in uniform will be on display in the nursing home to honor and recognize their service, according to Berryman.

“It’s just so important to acknowledge and honor the men and women who have served our country. We here at the nursing home are honored to serve those who have served us and I just want to say to all of the Veterans in our community, thank you for your service,” Berryman said.