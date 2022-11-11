Nov. 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

David P. Arn, 53, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.

Jacob Arnold, 30, rear license not illuminated $100 fine plus court costs, reckless driving dismissed.

Maxwell J. Arrasmith, 17, careless driving, $100 fine plus court costs.

Caruntu Cati-Maria, 35, attempted possession of marijuana, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 19.

Marlee Flowers, 17, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 19.

Rodney Isaac, 29, speeding 10 miles over limit $20 fine, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 suspended, failure to produce insurance card dismissed, plus court costs.

Anthony Jackson, 24, speeding 26 miles over limit, failure to appear, summons on Dec. 19.

Curtis Joslin, 56, possession of marijuana, 30 day conditional release plus court costs.

Dawn Misty Lawson, 45, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $25 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card $50 fine plus court costs.

April Modine McGowan, 33, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 19.

Misty Mitchell, 39, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 5.

Anghel Munteanu, 48, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no operator license, failure to produce insurance card, obstruct vision/windshield, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Ada Stacy, 50, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Dec. 5.

Larry Dean Wells, 51, menacing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Zachary Lee Whisner, 18, immediate licensing violations, failure to appear, notice on Dec. 19.

Larry Cole Allphin, 53, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on Dec. 19.

Nathan Bellew, 42, fourth-degree assault minor injury, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Dec.19.

Justin K. Evans, 37, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to wear seat belts, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Preston Duane Logan, 46, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Dec. 7.

Kandace B. Probst, 38, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, reckless driving, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid, pretrial conference on Dec. 5.

Eric M. Slack, 52, operating under influence of alcohol two counts, pretrial conference on Dec. 12.

McKenzie Cokonaugher, 23, theft by unlawful taking, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 14.

Christopher M. Fryman, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 21.

Justin K. Evans, 37, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, rear license not illuminated, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.