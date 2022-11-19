Nov. 16, Judge Brian C. McCloud Presiding:
James Milton Lewis, 38, bribery of a public servant, first-degree promoting contraband two counts, third-degree rape no force, third-degree sodomy, pretrial conference on March 15, 2023.
Jesse D. Mosley Jr., 37, possession of matter portraying sex performance by a minor 90 counts, trial on June 26, 2023.
Bobbi J. Richards, 44, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear bench warrant issued.
David J. Young, 41, murder, first-degree assault two counts, pretrial conference on Jan. 4, 2023.