Molly Rickman to Matthew Shaffer, 739 OS Highway 68, $84,000.

J and J Rentals Inc. to Jennifer Schroeder, 1217 Forest Avenue, $1,000.

Garry McClain Jr. to Jennifer Schroeder, 316 East Fourth Street, $14,000.

Chase E. McElfresh to Rodney Dean McElfresh, Charla K. McElfresh, Tyler Dean McElfresh and Chase Eric McElfresh, 2477 Mary Ingles Highway, $80,000.

Amber Hunt, Matthew Hunt and Julia Pollitt to Donald Gene Moore Jr. and Shannon Moore, 1244 Forest Avenue, $139,000.

Peter J. Kambelos Living Trust, Peter J. Kambelos, Dennis P. Hein Living Trust and Dennis P. Hein to Gregory Smith and Lisa Wonderlay, 740 Fort Hill Road, $580,000.

Allen Hardin to James McGowan, 2144 Buckingham Square, $144,900.

Angela Hay to Mike Sandlin and Sharon Sandlin, 31077 Kentucky 435, $40,000.

Jeffrey D. Ginn to Bradley K. Boone and Hannah B. Boone, 400 Duke of York Street, $275,000.

Jeremy Faulkner and Melissa Faulkner to Nailen Billie, 1088 Ashwood Drive, $320,000.

Brittani M. Price and Allison R. Price to Barbara Purcell, 6004 Ross Drive, $310,000.

Michael D. Reese and Samantha Reese to German Rodriguez, 216 West Second Street, $57,000.

Louis Cole Collings to Hollianne Collings, 19 Arrington Avenue, $60,000.

Melvin J. S. Schwartz and Barbara A. Schwartz to Melissa Shouse and Mike Kinman, 5130 Murphysville Road, $312,500.

Anthony Harover, Susan Harover, Timothy Harover and Denise Harover to David H. Swolsky, 720 Germantown Road, $140,000.

Ashleigh Dyer to Tyler Dyer, 856 Meadowcrest Circle, no monetary consideration.

James Ruark to Karen J. Johnson, 100 Mason Pointe Condominiums Unit 110, $181,668.