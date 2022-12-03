Nov. 29, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Kenneth Hunt, 33, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kenneth Hunt, 33, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kenneth M. Hunt, 33, no tail lamps, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Leslie Johnson, 37, operating on suspended/revoked license $150 fine.

Samantha Jo Pollitt, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault on peace officer, pretrial conference on Jan. 10, 2023.

Charles S. Reeder, 44, operating under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, 30 days conditional release.

William Harold Richmon, 52, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, 12 months conditional release.

Travis David Rister, 42, speeding five miles over limit, failure to appear show cause.

Brandi Stevenson, 34, non-support, pretrial conference on Jan. 10, 2023.

Virginia Clark, 43, didn’t pay restitution, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Terry D. Combs, 51, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Angela Thoroughman, 58, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Mary Walters, 46, no operator license, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Mary L. Walters, 46, operating under influence of alcohol second offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to wear seat belts, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brianna S. Castle, 24, public intoxication on controlled substances, endangering the welfare of a minor, failure to appear show cause.