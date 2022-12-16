The Vanceburg Lions Club hosted its 2022 Christmas dinner Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Carter House in Vanceburg.

The event was opened by Vanceburg Lions Club President Cary Cagle addressing the group of 17 attendees, then asking Vanceburg Lions Club member Walter Browning to lead the group in prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Vanceburg Lions Club member Roger Brown was then asked to introduce guests. The group was then permitted to enjoy the

remarkable meal, starting with a cheese and lunch meat tray, a shrimp cocktail, then the main dinner consisting of prime rib, baked potato, salad, and a lemon cookie dessert. No one could leave hungry as the delicious feast was more than enough to satisfy anyone.

During the meal, all attendees were presented with keepsakes consisting of a Vanceburg Lions Club ink pen and a customized commemorative ornament with the date of the event and the Lions Club logo.

Following the dinner, members of the clubs in attendance went into the front dining banquet hall for a group photograph in front of some of the beautifully decorated Christmas trees that are part of a fund-raiser scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Carter House.

All Lions Club members present were officers within their respective clubs and included club President Cary Cagle; club First Vice President David Lucas; club Second Vice President Bill Tom Stone; club Secretary Mike Eddington; club Treasurer Roger Brown; and Vanceburg Lions Club Tail Twister Walter Browning.

Also in attendance, invited due to their contributions and support to the Vanceburg Lions Club over the past year, were Tollesboro Lions Club Treasurer and Lions Club District 43-Y First Vice Governor Steve Pedersen; and Tollesboro Lions Club President Craig A. Stanfield (each of whom was accompanied by their spouses, both named Beverly).