If you are thinkning of making a last minute to donation to a local charity, here are some you might consider:

Maysville Hands of Hope

1106 1/2 Forest Ave

Maysville, Ky 41056

Cash app: $MaysvilleHandsofhope

PayPal: [email protected]

Directly deposit it to Maysville Hands of Hope at US Bank

Or call Niccole Harris at 606-375-7006

St. Paul Trinity

Bethany Hayslip

Service Coordinator

665 Kenton Station Road

Maysville, Ky. 41056

United Way of Mason County

https://www.masoncountyuw.org/give

Augusta College Echo Hall Association

P.O. Box 3

Augusta, Ky. 41002

American Red Cross

https://www.redcross.org/local/kentucky/about-us/locations/bluegrass-area-chapter.html

The Ion Center

Donate TODAY!

Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club

http://www.tombrowningboysandgirlsclub.org/

Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

https://www.kygmc.org/membership

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace

HSBT, Inc.

P.O. Box 758

Maysville, Ky. 41056

Community Care of Mason County

1679 Forest Avenue

Maysville, Ky. 41056

Buffalo Trace Children’s Advocacy Center

224 Limestone Street

Maysville, Ky. 41056

CASA Program for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties, Inc. and Nicholas and Robertson counties

Donate