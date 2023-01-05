The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for its January meeting the evening of Tuesday, January 3, at Tumbleweed.

President Carla Padgett welcomed seven members in attendance. The blessing was offered by Pat Lively. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

Minutes from the December meeting were read by Sharon Cooper. Motion to accept the minutes as read was made by Sara Fryman. Seconded by Beverly Hay and approved by all.

The treasurer’s report was read by Sara Fryman. Motion to accept the report as read was made by Sharon Cooper and seconded by Susan Iery. The report was approved by all.

Members discussed the next fundraiser, the Valentine’s Basket Give-a-way. Items included in the basket include gift certificates to deSha’s, Bob Evans and Mi Camino, gift certificate from Darrell’s Florist along with Valentine’s dish towels, oven mitts, coffee mug, candle, fuzzy socks, perfume, Bath and Body “Love” lotions, bath bomb, chocolate rose, chocolate owl, Lindor chocolates, Reese’s hearts, Russell Stover chocolates, Dove milk chocolate truffles, 3-piece brownie set, “Hug, Kiss, Love” hanging, “Love” hanging, and a “Happy Valentine’s Day” hanging. More items will be added to the basket. Tickets can be purchased from any OWL member at $1 per ticket or six for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn at the February meeting.

Motion to adjourn was made by Sara Fryman. Seconded by Susan Iery. The meeting was then adjourned.

The next meeting of the OWL Club will be held Tuesday, February 7, 5:30 p.m. at Caproni’s.