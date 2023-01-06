The Fleming County 4-H Program is excited to announce the addition a new club to our community.

The Fleming County 4-H Dog Club is a program to foster the mastery by learning about dog breeds, anatomy, conformation, care and management. Belonging by taking part in club and community events, independence by demonstrating responsible dog ownership, and generosity by participating in community service and outreach events.

The 4-H Dog Club will be led by Ashley Paige. Ashley is a graduate of Morehead State University. Over the last 14 years she has worked with animals as a vet tech in a clinical atmosphere as well as an advanced 24 hour emergency department vet hospital, kennel manager, and prison dog trainer. She is a course planner for a new jail program that gives inmates and shelter/rescue dogs second chances, a therapy dog handler for a juvenile facility a police department and amateur dog photography during holidays/special occasions. Ashley has been a dog trainer for the public for Rowan and surrounding counties for over seven years now.

“I am especially proud of working along side today’s youth in the Kentucky state 4-H dog camp as a result instructor and evaluator, as well as judging and assisting in the Kentucky state fair 4-H dog show events in Louisville,” said Ashley about her experiences.

Ashley currently holds certifications through AKC for training and evaluating. She is currently an AKC evaluator for STAR puppy, TRICK and CGC/CGCA/CGCU and Temperament.

The first and informational meeting of the Fleming County 4-H Dog Club will be held on January 26, at the Fleming County Extension Office at 6 p.m. and is open to youth 4-H age nine-18 (age as of Jan 1 2023). Please contact the Extension Office 606-845-4641 or email Staci Thrasher [email protected] to sign up for this club.