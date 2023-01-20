Jan. 17, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

David Lester Ray Coffman, 28, failure to wear seat belts, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jessica N. Oldham, 29, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Eric Richard Cunningham, 29, no brake lights, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Jan. 24.

William R. Fields, 54, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference on Feb. 7.

Ashley Nicole Galloway, 36, operating under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Feb. 14.

Dustin Kyle Highfield, 31, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Feb. 7.

Joe Alan Mihalek, 58, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not legible, failure to appear, summons on Feb 28.

Chloe N. Varney, 19, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, both dismissed with proof.

Phillip Paul Williams, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Olivia Michelle Wondrely, 33, operating under influence of alcohol first offense, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Feb. 21.

Jessica L. Schmidt, 40, local city ordinance, $25 fine plus court costs.