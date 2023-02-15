The Tollesboro Lions Club met Monday, February 13, for their regularly scheduled meeting.

With 17 members in attendance, President Craig Stanfield welcomed the group and asked Steve Pedersen to lead the group in prayer, followed by Charles Kendall leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, after which the group broke to enjoy dinner.

After dinner, the business meeting began with Secretary Phil Cropper reading the minutes from the last meeting, followed by Treasurer Steve Pedersen providing the financial report. President Craig Stanfield then read to the group thank you cards from the Neon Lions Club for providing food, clothing, and other products to those communities in Eastern Kentucky that had been devastated by flooding, as well as a thank you card from the family of Johnny Wallingford.

While going over communications, the club was asked to offer support to the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation. Steve Pedersen suggested that we donate $1,000 to the KLEF to purchase Finis Davis Fellowships to posthumously present to Brenda Tucker and Loretta Dixon in memory of Larry Tucker and Darrel Dixon, two recently departed Lions Club members who together had served the club for 100 years (the club had approved purchase of Melvin Jones Fellowships for each of these members at the last meeting). This was seconded and approved unanimously.

Jim Meadows reported that the 3-D Archery Tournament at the Tollesboro Lions Club Fair would be Monday, July 17, with a request to conduct an additional 3-D Archery Tournament at the Fairgrounds August 26. This event was approved.

Denny Hornback made a motion to paint the brick portions of the exterior of the Horse Show Ring (rather than covering it up each year, a savings of time and energy). This motion was seconded and passed unanimously.

Craig Stanfield mentioned that Little League had asked to use the ball field again this year, a motion made and seconded and passed unanimously. Shane Wallingford mentioned that the ballfield needed a brick dust treatment and offered to pay half the cost if the club would pay half. This was approved by the club.

Next, Craig reported that he had been approached about the possibility of conducting a community Easter egg hunt on the fairgrounds, with a proposed date of April 1. Tabby Tully and Carol Cunningham, wives of members of the club, had offered to conduct the event with Kyra Bane, Vanessa May and Becky Walker also offering assistance. This event was approved unanimously.

Carol Cunningham asked the the club approve the use of the grounds for the David Iery Foundation Log Jam Bluegrass Festival. This will be the fourth annual event which in the past had been conducted on a hill off Quicks Run Road. They have been having crowds of 250 to 500 persons attend, but thought that by locating the event at the fairgrounds a larger crowd could be accommodated. They have their own event insurance and the club would not have to do anything. A motion was made and approved for this use of the fairgrounds.

Clinton Applegate brought up the need for the purchase and installation of a large fan for the show ring of the livestock barn. After discussion it was decided that although in favor of the purchase it would be necessary to look into the cost of the installation; so this consideration was tabled for the next meeting with members offering to look into cost estimates.

Next, Steve Pedersen informed the group that he had just returned from Chicago where he had attended District Governor Training.

Next, he informed the group that it was time to replace the coolers and a deep freeze in the concession stand and that these units would have to be replaced before the fair. He indicated that he had located a used two-door cooler and a motion was made to purchase the used cooler and a new large deep freezer for the concession stand; motion seconded and approved.

Steve Pedersen reported that he (as District Vice President) and Chuck Carlson had delivered food to Eastern Kentucky to support flood victims. They would be making an additional trip this week to provide non-perishable food items to Whitesburg and Jenkins. He also indicated that the state lions clubs, both districts 43-K and 43-Y were making donations of non-perishable food items for provision to Eastern Kentucky to offer further assistance to flood victims there. It was brought up that the public at large would probably contribute to such a food-drive if we could advertise and promote such, and provide for a place for canned and non-perishable items to be dropped off to. Jim Meadows offered the use of Rip’s Farm Supply as a drop-off point. Craig offered to write up an article to post in the newspaper, Carol Cunningham offered to prepare a handbill for Lee Thomas to post on the lion’s club website.

Lee Thomas brought it to the club’s attention that a Giving Box had been installed at the Tollesboro Volunteer Fire Department by a local church organization. He indicated that he had seen many people taking advantage of this service in the community, and that there existed a need within the community to support this use for our local people in need. He further expanded as to what a blessing the food pantry has been to local needy families (the food pantry is operated at the Tollesboro High School, owned by Craig Stanfield, with the use of the building donated to the Lend-A-Helping-Hand Food Pantry).

Lee (who organizes the club’s Facebook page) then mentioned that the Tollesboro Elementary School would be offering lunch from the Fairgrounds tomorrow, and that they would be doing this once a month through May as a fund-raiser for the Tollesboro PTO. He then mentioned that he (as Fair Chairman) had traveled to Louisville to investigate additional events to add to the fair. This brought up considerable discussions on how to best utilize the fairgrounds to maximize the events that the group could host.

Following these discussions, President Stanfield invited new members Shane Wallingford and Zach Tully to approach the podium and he presented each with their new member packets and member certificates.

As no other business was brought before the board, the meeting adjourned.