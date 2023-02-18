Feb. 13, Judge Jay Delaney Presiding:

Joshua Tyler Henderson, 26, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, complicity in theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $10,000, complicity in receiving stolen property under $10,000, pretrial conference on April 10.

Ricky Warren Mack, 40, receiving stolen property under $10,000, complicity in receiving stolen property under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, complicity in tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree complicity in criminal mischief, obscuring identity of machine under $10,000, complicity of obscuring identity of machine under $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on March 13.

Alexander Scott Vice, 25, second-degree assault, retaliating against participant in legal process, first-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on March 13.