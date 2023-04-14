The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, April 12, at 9 a.m. at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting and breakfast.

Thirty-three members and guests were present at the event. President Ron Bailey called the meeting to order, inviting member Eddie Johnson to lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Father Bob Hudson to offer prayer.

Secretary Richard Konopka read the minutes from the last meeting and provided a treasurer’s report in Harry Mann’s absence.

Ron Bailey asked for prayers for those absent due to health issues and welcomed the return of those who had missed recently due to health issues, trips, or other events.

Tim Greifenkamp presented Father Bob Hudson a pickle jar and pickle ball that had been removed from said jar, Father Bob has been the recipient of the pickle jar from Tim Greifenkamp in previous meetings, full of pickles, as a humorous take on Father Bob’s talented obsession with pickle ball, the game. Father Bob enjoyed the pickles and returned the pickle jar with a pickle ball inside with a challenge for Tim to remove the ball. Tim returned the jar and the ball, separated, all in good comedic relief. The group then broke for breakfast.

Following breakfast President Bailey announced that the day prior was Gerald Orme’s birthday, and the group sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

President Bailey asked Vice President Craig Stanfield to introduce the guest speaker, Tandy Floyd to the group. Craig introduced her, but deferred to Lou Browning to offer background information on Tandy as she is involved with Maysville’s Kentucky Gateway Museum Center as the Education Curator. Lou expanded upon her credentials and contributions to Maysville and Mason County, and then she began her presentation.

Tandy talked about a wide variety of topics relative to the museum’s presence in Maysville and the surrounding area, not only “in the building” but stressing the museum’s contributions outside its physical structure. She announced that people from 24 states and three foreign countries had recently visited Maysville and the museum center.

She described Maysville’s outstanding and varied architecture as a draw and the interest and attraction not only of the museum’s miniature collection, but also the gallery and the ever-changing exhibits/collections.

She spoke about the museum’s archives, genealogical research, “All Things Maysville” exhibits on Thursdays, the Pogue Distillery and Maysville’s Bourbon history.

The free Saturday sessions upcoming events regarding the Kentucky Derby with Ron Bailey and David Cartmell discussing his time as a driver for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stanley Reed, and an upcoming appearance of Hezekiah Watkins, a freedom rider and civil rights advocate.

She also discussed collaborations between local and distanced schools, providing 1500 books to students and interactive activities that young students could make between books provided to them with exhibits at the museum.

She discussed Civil War cookbooks, “Songs and Stories of Civil War Battles” and the Battle of Shiloh “The Battle of Franklin” during the Civil War with local troops and battalions taking part in that Civil War Conflict, Civil War Era Fashion/Style collaborating with re-en-actors and others. The arrest of Maysville seditionists during the Civil War and collaborations with the Washington Opera Theatre.

Following Tandy’s presentation she was presented with a Mason County Men’s Club coffee mug in appreciation of her appearance, after-which the meeting adjourned.