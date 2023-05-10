The first Trade Days Event at the Tollesboro Lions Club Fairgrounds 2023, is just a memory now, but a great event it was.

The Event, held May 4-6, was the largest turn-out in terms of number of vendors that the club has yet to host. People came from near and far not only to display their wares, crafts, baked goods, antiques, guns, knives and more, but also to look over the merchandise offered for sale and purchase items to add to their own collections or take to their own homes, or just to get a great meal.

People actually started setting up Wednesday, and some vendors were still on site Sunday, May 7. The weather was sunny and mild and made for a very successful event.

There will be two more Trade Day Events at the fairgrounds, the Summer Trade Days and the Fall Trade Day Events. The Summer Trade Days Event will run beginning Thursday, June 15, and run through Saturday, June 17.

The Fall Trade Days Event will run from Thursday, September 7, through Saturday, September 9. For details, and to reserve a spot, contact Richard “Skeeter” Shaw at (606) 798-6134.