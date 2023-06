Marietta College’s Katrina Dunseith of Sardinia, Ohio, has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List.

Dunseith is majoring in Special Education Elementary Dual Preparation and is a graduate of Eastern High School.

Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74 in a given semester is recognized as a Dean’s List student for that semester.