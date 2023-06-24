Second Baptist Church in May’s Lick will celebrate our 168th Church Anniversary on Sunday, June 25.

Second Baptist is under the pastoral leadership of Rev. L. Rodney Bennett.

Senior Rev. L. Rodney Bennett will preach at 11:30 a.m. for the morning worship service.

The guest Preacher for the 3:30 p.m. service will be Rev. Ronald Burns, Pastor of Corinthian Baptist Church of Winchester.

Our theme is “He’ll Do It Every Time” referencing Psalm 46:1-3, 10.

Fellowship meal following Morning Worship Service. All are welcome to join us at 5005 Raymond Road, May’s Lick.

It is just a few blocks from the Brigadier General Charles Young Birth Cabin along the newly dedicated Brigadier General Charles Young Historical Memorial Corridor.

You will be blessed!

For more information, please contact the church at 606-763-6735.