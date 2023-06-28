Levi Bowling, son of Lance and Ella Bowling of Brooksville, recently competed in the 2023 Kentucky State SCTP Championships at the Jefferson Gun Club in Brooks alongside his teammates from Target Ridge Clay Hunters coached by Brian Sharp and Lance Bowling.

Levi walked away as the 2023 KY State Intermediate Entry Level Trap Shooting Champion and the 2023 KY State Intermediate Entry Level Skeet Champion.

In trap, he shot a 180/200 in Saturday’s competition.

Sunday’s competitions consisted of 100 sporting clays and 100 skeet targets.

Finishing fourth overall in the sporting clays championship, he went on that afternoon to win the skeet championship in a shoot-off.

Not too bad for his very first time competing in Skeet!

Submitted by Ella Bowling.