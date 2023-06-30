June 26, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Andrew Bishop, 35, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference July 17.

Lisa Bradford, 56, public intoxication controlled substance, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference August 7.

Stephanie Ann Fryman, 33, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference August 16.

Preston Barrett, 20, traffic in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference August 14.

Preston Barrett, 20, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, August 14.

Preston Michael Barrett, 20, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference August 14.

Anthony Wayne, 46, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, pretrial conference August 7.

Shannon Lightner, 41, fourth-degree assault minor injury, public intoxication controlled substance, first-degree possession controlled substance first offense two counts, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, bound to grand jury.

Jason T. Riggs, 27, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator maintain required insurance second or greater offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, one headlight, pretrial conference July 3.

Daniel Chase Truesdell, 25, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, harassment no injury, pretrial conference August 16.

Jamie Barlow, 45, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, bound to grand jury.

Shy Bowling, 20, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference July 12.

Ashley Harmon, 39, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense, improper use of blue lights, bound to grand jury.

Ashley Harmon, 39, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, bound to grand jury.

Ethan W. Ketterer, 34, public intoxication controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference July 3.

Clifford Martin, 33, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense, traffic in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial hearing July 3.

Clifford Martin, 33, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial hearing July 3.

Kenneth Morton, 47, theft by unlawful taking, leaving the scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, pretrial conference July 3.

Kenneth Morton, 47, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference July 3.

Gerald Russell Roush, 60, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial hearing July 5.

Jeffrey L. Snyder, 34, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference August 16.